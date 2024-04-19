Shmyhal After Attack On Dnipro Region: Russia Will Definitely Be Brought To Justice

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said after the missile strike on the Dnipro region that Russia would definitely be brought to justice.

According to Ukrinform, Shmyhal said this in his Telegram.

"Dnipro region. The enemy attacked civilian infrastructure. Residential buildings have been damaged. All services are working at the site of the attacks. Fires have been extinguished. Help is being provided to the victims," the Prime Minister said in a post.

According to Shmyhal, "Russia will definitely be brought to justice."

Death toll from Russian attack onpetrovsk region rises to nine

"This is one of the main topics we discussed with our partners in the United States. Just like weapons, just like air defense, to protect as many Ukrainians as possible from Russian terror," he said.

As Ukrinform previously reported, on the night and morning of April 19, the Dnipro region experienced another massive attack. Some of the Russian targets were shot down by air defense, but there were some hits.