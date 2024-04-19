Ukraine Has Reduced Agricultural Exports By 4% Since Beginning Of Year

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the first quarter of 2024, Ukraine exported agricultural products by 4% less than in the same period last year.

According to Ukrinform, the press service of the Ukrainian Association of Agrarian Exports (UAAE) reports this with reference to the State Customs Service.

In the first three months of 2024, according to the State Customs Service, Ukraine's exports of agri-food products amounted to about USD 6.5 billion, which is 4% less than in the first quarter of last year.

It is noted that revenues from the sale of meat and offal in foreign markets increased by 20% and amounted to USD 243 million. Poultry meat remains the main product, which was exported more in natural and value terms - 112,000 tons worth USD 222 million. Also, revenues from the export of ready-made and canned meat products increased 2.5 times - about USD 13 million.

According to the association, exports of dairy products actually decreased to USD 43 million (-16%), and the main products of this group this year are milk powder and condensed milk (USD 16 million), cheeses (USD 11 million), butter and milk pastes (USD 6 million), and condensed milk and cream (USD 5 million). Ukrainian-made ice cream continues to show positive dynamics, with revenues reaching USD 7 million.

This year, more than 15,000 tons of eggs were also exported for about USD 17 million, but export prices for Ukraine continue to fall - USD 1,078 per ton.

Sales of Ukrainian honey increased by 93%. The country managed to export almost 23,000 tons of honey worth USD 44 million (+ 39%).

According to the State Customs Service of Ukraine, revenues from exports of fruits, berries and nuts increased by 47% to USD 87 million. According to the UAEA, walnuts (USD 38 million), frozen berries and fruits (USD 29 million), apples and pears (USD 11 million) bring the largest revenues to specialized exporters.

EU agrees to restrict imports of Ukrainianproducts

"Taking into account the new measures of influence on Ukrainian food products by the EU, the UAEA considers it appropriate, in order to minimize the expected losses of specialized exporters in the short term, to actively work on diversifying the geography of sales, in particular using the markets of the African continent, the Middle East and Southeast Asia," the association concluded.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on April 8, the EU countries and the European Parliament preliminarily agreed on stricter restrictions on imports of certain agricultural products from Ukraine, including poultry, sugar and corn.