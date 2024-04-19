GCC Chief: Failure To Recognize Palestine As UN Full Member Affects Peace

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 19 (KUNA) -- The US' use of veto at the UN Security Council not to recognize Palestine's state as a UN full member is a step back in efforts aiming to achieve fair and comprehensive peace in the Middle East region, Secretary General of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Jasem Al-Budaiwi said Friday.

In a news statement, Al-Budaiwi affirmed the GCC unwavering and supportive stance to Palestinians' rights to self-determination and the establishment of their independent state based on June 4 1967 with East Jerusalem as its capital.

He called on the international community to work decisively and immediately to ensure the recognition of Palestine's state and enable Palestinians to get their main and legal rights in accordance with the UN resolutions and international law.

Al-Budaiwi said the UN Security Council should take serious and necessary steps to re-assess international mechanisms of peace in a way that ensure maintaining peoples' rights, and international and regional security and stability.

The GCC chief also urged all countries and international organizations to stand with justice, back efforts to restore rights and build a better future for the region and world's nations, according to the statement. (end)

ash







MENAFN19042024000071011013ID1108115118