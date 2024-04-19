(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) Get ready to embark on an unforgettable gastronomical journey at Mercato's Dubai Food Festival !







Calling all food enthusiasts! Get ready to embark on an unforgettable gastronomical journey at Mercato's Dubai Food Festival.

Mercato Mall will be transformed into a culinary paradise, offering a diverse range of authentic global cuisines all under one roof.

Indulge your senses as you discover hidden gems and beloved classics from around the world. From tantalizing street food to exquisite fine dining, Mercato's Dubai Food Festival promises to satisfy every craving and ignite your passion for food.

Join us on the cobbled streets of Mercato, where Tavola will prepare live cooking demos and share tasty recipes for mall visitors to try. Experience the indulgent delights of Haagen-Dazs as visitors are invited to spin the wheel of Fortune for a chance to win valuable prizes. From free items to discount vouchers offering a minimum of 25% off, there's something for everyone to win and enjoy.

But the culinary journey doesn't end there! Join us at Spinneys' and Pasha Sarayi's food tasting stations for a feast of flavors that will tantalize your taste buds and leave you craving for more. And as you dine, enjoy live entertainment that will add an extra layer of excitement and joy to your experience.