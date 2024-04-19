Kharkiv Region Exposes Agents Who Wanted To Transfer Energy Developments To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Law enforcement officers neutralized a hostile intelligence network in the Kharkiv region, which, according to the investigation, planned to transfer technological developments in the energy sector to Russia.

The press service of the Office of the Prosecutor General reported this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"Under the procedural supervision of the Kharkiv Regional Prosecutor's Office, the organizer and members of the agent network were served with a notice of suspicion of treason committed under martial law by prior conspiracy by a group of persons (Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code)," the statement said.

According to the investigation, the defendants, under the supervision of the Russian Federation, collected schemes, drawings and instructions for the production of steam turbines and their components from a strategically important enterprise in Kharkiv region.

"The organizer of the agent network was a Kharkiv businessman. He involved other people in criminal activities, including the head of the design bureau and the deputy head of the industrial enterprise's workshop. Having received the documents necessary for the enemy, they digitized them and had to transfer them electronically to Russian curators," the statement said.

The Office of the Prosecutor General explained that the Russian Federation needs this data for the construction and operation of hydroelectric power plants, nuclear power plants, and thermal power plants, which generate electricity necessary for the smooth functioning of the Russian military-industrial complex.

"In the context of a full-scale invasion of Ukraine, this would provide an opportunity to increase and develop Russia's capacities for the production of weapons, ammunition, explosives, and other means of mass destruction. And also [it is necessary] for the repair and construction of military equipment, electronic warfare, unmanned aerial vehicles," the prosecutors informed.

During the searches of the suspects' residences and workplaces, technical documentation, phones, laptops, tablets and flash drives were seized.

Law enforcement officers found various currencies worth more than 5 million in the hryvnia equivalent [UAH] from the organizer of the agent network. It is noted that he probably received this amount for cooperation with representatives of the Russian Federation.

The suspects are currently in custody without the right to be released on bail. The investigation is ongoing to bring to justice all persons involved in the activities of enemy agents. The pre-trial investigation and operational support in the case is carried out by the SBU.

Photo: Office of the Prosecutor General