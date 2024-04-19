(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Los Angeles, California, 19th April 2024, ZEX PR WIRE , Dr. Nicholas Franco, a retired urologist renowned for his expertise in men's health, has shed light on the complex mechanisms underlying Benign Prostate Hypertrophy (BPH), a common condition affecting millions of men worldwide. Through years of research and clinical experience, Dr. Franco understands BPH and effective strategies for managing its symptoms. Dr. Nicholas Franco was both a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons and Fellow of the Royal college of Surgeons of Canada.

BPH, also known as enlarged prostate, is a prevalent condition characterized by the non-cancerous growth of the prostate gland. As men age, Dr. Franco notes, hormonal changes often trigger the enlargement of the prostate, leading to a host of urinary symptoms. These symptoms can significantly impair quality of life, ranging from frequent urination and nocturia (nighttime urination) to urinary urgency and hesitancy.

Dr. Nicholas Franco explains that, Benign Prostate Hyperthrophy exerts pressure on the urethra, the tube responsible for carrying urine from the bladder out of the body. This compression, he notes, impedes the flow of urine, resulting in a range of bothersome urinary symptoms. Dr. Franco emphasizes the importance of early detection and intervention to mitigate the impact of BPH on urinary function and overall well-being.

Key to managing BPH-related urinary problems, Dr. Nicholas Franco notes, is an approach tailored to each patient's unique needs. On this, he highlights the following strategies for effectively addressing BPH symptoms:

Lifestyle Modifications

Adopting healthy lifestyle habits can significantly alleviate BPH symptoms. Dr. Franco recommends maintaining a balanced diet rich in fruits, vegetables, and whole grains, while limiting alcohol and caffeine intake, which can exacerbate urinary symptoms. Regular exercise and weight management, he adds, also play a crucial role in promoting prostate health and mitigating BPH-related complications.

Medication Therapy

In many cases, Dr. Franco says, medication therapy can provide relief from BPH symptoms by reducing prostate size and alleviating urinary obstruction. He explains that, Alpha-blockers and 5-alpha reductase inhibitors are commonly prescribed medications that help relax the muscles of the prostate and shrink its size, respectively. These medications, he says, can effectively alleviate urinary symptoms and improve urinary flow in patients with BPH.

Minimally Invasive Procedures

For patients with severe or refractory BPH symptoms, Dr. Franco says, minimally invasive procedures may offer a viable treatment option. In his context, Dr. Franco specialized in innovative techniques such as transurethral resection of the prostate (TURP), laser prostatectomy, and prostatic artery embolization (PAE), which effectively helped many patients deal with urinary obstruction while minimizing discomfort and downtime.

Patient Education and Support

Dr. Nicholas Franco notes that, empowering patients with knowledge about BPH and its management is essential for optimizing treatment outcomes. He emphasizes the importance of patient education, stating,“By providing comprehensive information about BPH, its symptoms, and available treatment options, patients can make informed decisions about their care and actively participate in their treatment journey.”

Dr. Nicholas Franco is a retired prior board-certified urologist with a focus on the diagnosis and treatment of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH), erectile dysfunction, and other urological conditions. He is widely recognized for his expertise in minimally invasive urological procedures and his dedication to advancing the field of urology through innovative research and education.