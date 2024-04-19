Maha: 5 Vidarbha Constituencies Records 32.36 Pc Polling Till 1 Pm

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Five Vidarbha seats in Maharashtra recorded at least 32.36 per cent polling till 1 pm on Friday, election officials said.
The five Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:
Ramtek 28. 73 per cent; Nagpur 28. 75 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 34.56 per cent; Gadchiroli-Chimur 41.01 per cent and Chandrapur is 30.96 per cent.
