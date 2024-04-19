Heydar Aliyev-International Education Grant Program Announced For 2024-2025 Academic Year

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan and the Ministryof Science and Education of the Republic of Azerbaijan are pleasedto announce the“Heydar Aliyev - International Education GrantProgramme” for the 2024–2025 academic year, Azernews reports,citing the release by the ministry.

The higher education scholarship offered by the Government ofAzerbaijan will be granted on an annual basis for a period of 5years. To get detailed information, please click here. -



Interested candidates should submit their applications to therelevant government authorities (Ministries, Embassies, etc.) ofthe applicant's home country no later than May 20, 2024.