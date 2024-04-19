Logistics Man Of Lawrence Bishnoi Syndicate Nabbed In Delhi

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) A 20-year-old member of the Lawrence Bishnoi syndicate was arrested for allegedly providing logistic support to the gang after receiving instructions from its leaders, an official said on Friday.

Police said that they have also recovered seven stolen bikes from the possession of the accused, identified as Sunny a.k.a Prince, a resident of Katewara, which were meant to be supplied to gang members to execute the crime.

According to police, on April 14, specific input was received regarding the movement of an active gang member of the Lawrence Bishnoi, Kala Rana and Kapil Mann gangs in the Bawana area.

“A raid was conducted and Sunny was nabbed. When frisked, a loaded single-shot country-made pistol and two live cartridges were recovered from his possession,” said the Deputy Commissioner of Police (outer-north) Ravi Kumar Singh.

On interrogation, Sunny disclosed initially that he was enticed by the criminals of his village in Katewara and he got involved in illegal activities such as weapon possession and delivery later on.

“As his association expanded through social media, he came in contact with many more members of the gang. He used to facilitate logistic support, including motorcycles, to the gang members,” said the DCP.