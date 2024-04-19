Iranian Airports Resume Flights

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Tehran: Iran's two major airports, Imam Khomeini and Mehrabad, resumed flights on Friday, state media reported, following a brief suspension after reports of explosions in central Iran.

Also, Isfahan airport resumed its flights after lifting the restrictions for several hours.

Earlier Friday, Iranian media quoted an Iranian Space Agency official as saying that the Iranian air defenses had successfully shot down several small drones, while US media reported "an Israeli strike inside Iran."

