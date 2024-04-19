Times Prime\'S New Billboard At Mumbai Sea Link Proves Too Small To Contain Its Massive Membership Benefits

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai,19 April 2024: In a striking display of creativity and innovation, Times Prime, India\'s leading lifestyle membership, has revealed a new billboard on the iconic Mumbai Sea Link. Measuring an impressive 40x40 feet, the billboard boldly declares, \"The board ran out of space but our membership has more,\" illustrating the expansive range of benefits that Times Prime offers.



Designed to visually represent that the numerous benefits of Times Prime cannot be contained within the confines of a traditional billboard, the creative showcases benefits spilling over the edges, symbolizing the overflow of value members receive. This inventive approach highlights how Times Prime provides far more offerings than can be captured in a single view.



Innovative design in a traditional space, this visually engaging billboard leverages its unique presentation to capture more eyeballs and generate increased attention. Positioned in one of Mumbai\'s most frequented routes, the creative layout not only breaks from the norm but also sparks curiosity and interest among consumers. This encourages passersby to explore the limitless possibilities that come with a Times Prime membership, driving more engagement and membership inquiries.





About Times Prime



Times Prime is India\'s leading comprehensive lifestyle membership, dedicated to enhancing the lives of its members. With exclusive benefits across dining, travel, entertainment, and shopping, Times Prime connects over 60 brands and more than 20 subscription services to its members, providing unparalleled convenience and value.





