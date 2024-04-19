Kuleba, Tajani Discuss Bolstering Ukrainian Air Defenses

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba and his Italian counterpart Antonio Tajani have discussed how Italy can help bolster Ukraine's air defenses.

The top Ukrainian diplomat announced this on his X account, Ukrinform reports.

"Pleased to meet with Antonio Tajani and thank Italy for its excellent leadership in the Group of Seven, as well as active and consistent support for Ukraine. We discussed practical steps on how Italy can help strengthen Ukraine's air defense," Kuleba wrote.

He also thanked Italy for its participation in the recovery of Ukraine and expressed hope that more projects would be implemented in this regard.

"We also discussed the preparations for the first Global Peace Summit and the path toward a just peace in Ukraine through the implementation of President Zelensky's Peace Formula," Kuleba said.

Photo: Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine