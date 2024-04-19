Azerbaijan, International Dialogue Centre Discuss Prospects For Cooperation

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Ambassador to the Holy See and Portugal, IlgarMukhtarov, has met with Zuhair Alharthi, the Secretary General ofthe King Abdullah bin Abdulaziz International Centre forInterreligious and Intercultural Dialogue (KAICIID), based inLisbon, Azernews reports.

The sides exchanged views on the opportunities for cooperationto strengthen interreligious and intercultural dialogue, promoteunderstanding and mutual coexistence, and defend the values ofdialogue and tolerance in societies.