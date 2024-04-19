Azerbaijani Navy And Air Force Conduct Caspian Sky-2024 Joint Tactical Exercise

(MENAFN- AzerNews) According to the preparation plan for the current year, approvedby the Minister of Defence, Colonel-General Zakir Hasanov, thetactical exercise of the "Caspian Sky-2024" air defence was heldjointly with the Air Force.

Azernews reports, citing the Defence Ministry,that in total, up to 300 personnel, including combat, control, andguard ships, boats, combat helicopters, and unmanned aerialvehicles, were involved in the tactical training.

In accordance with the plan, the ships that left the basestation with an alarm signal performed practical activities on theorganisation of air defence of the marine energy infrastructure,the destruction of conventional enemy targets, as well as theexecution of other combat tasks in the sector of the Caspian Seabelonging to the Republic of Azerbaijan, together with the aviationmeans of the Air Force.

In addition, during the exercise, activities on the anchoringand departure of the ship's tactical groups in the region and theorganisation of defence against air attack and underwater sabotagewere also successfully carried out.

In the two-stage tactical training, the personnel of the HDQ andHHQ demonstrated high professionalism in the execution of alltasks.

<p></p>