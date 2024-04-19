S. Arabia Regrets US Veto Of Resolution Granting Palestine UN Membership

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) RIYADH, April 19 (KUNA) -- Saudi Arabia on Friday regreted the United Nations Security Council's failure to adopt a resolution accepting the State of Palestine as a full member in the international organization.

The Saudi Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement the obstruction to grant the State of Palestine full membership in the United Nations "contributes to boosting intransigence of the Israeli occupation and its continuing breaches of the international law."

It renewed the call upon the international community to undertake its responsibilities vis a vis the Israeli occupation's attacks on the civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The United States vetoed the Algeria-proposed resolution to grant Palestine full membership late on Thursday. (end)

