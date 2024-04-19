ONYX Hospitality Group Launches Roadshow In South Korea To Foster Tourism Growth

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network)



BANGKOK, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 19 April 2024 - ONYX Hospitality Group , a leading hotel management company, is delighted to announce its inaugural roadshow event in South Korea, aimed at expanding its presence in this rapidly growing market. The roadshow is taking place on 16th 19th April 2024 in two key cities, Seoul and Busan, offering a platform for networking, presentations, and discussions with key partners in the travel industry.







The roadshow will bring together partners from various sectors of the travel industry, including travel agents, corporate companies, tourism authorities, and airlines. Attendees will have the opportunity to participate in table-top sessions and luncheons, fostering networking opportunities and discussing sales opportunities. ONYX Hospitality Group will also showcase its brand and properties to the Korean market, highlighting the diverse offerings across its portfolio.

Commenting on the decision to hold the roadshow in South Korea, CEO of ONYX Hospitality Group, Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta stated,

'Korea has demonstrated one of the fastest recoveries in tourism, with significant growth in outbound travellers and flights. In 2023, room night production from Korean travellers surpassed pre-pandemic levels, indicating a strong demand for travel. We see tremendous potential in this market and are committed to expanding our presence to welcome more Korean guests in the coming years.'

The Korean market presents various opportunities for growth, with leisure FIT, honeymooners, corporate and group travellers. ONYX Hospitality Group recognises the dynamic needs of Korean travellers, ranging from 'workation' options to unique experiences beyond borders, and is poised to meet these demands with its diverse portfolio of properties.

With a profound commitment to 'A Tailored Approach to Hospitality,' the company's distinctive vision of being 'the best medium-sized hospitality management company in Southeast Asia' sets it apart from competitors. This ethos permeates every facet of ONYX Hospitality Group's operations, ensuring guests receive unmatched service and experiences that surpass expectations.

Mr. Yuthachai Charanachitta, also stated:

'As part of our broader vision, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to solidify its position as 'The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia,' reflecting our commitment to excellence and continuously elevating the standards of hospitality in the region. As Thailand's leading company specialising in the management of hotels, resorts, serviced apartments, and luxury residences, featuring renowned brands such as Amari, OZO, Shama, and Oriental Residence, we have an exceptional track record in managing hotels, resorts, and serviced apartments across diverse countries in the Asia Pacific region. We are dedicated to providing exceptional guest experiences, fostering sustainable practices while growing our presence in Southeast Asia's dynamic and competitive hospitality industry. We are excited to present our latest developments and illuminate our premier properties in unparalleled beachfront destinations, in the Korean market through our roadshow.'

ONYX Hospitality Group is well-known and regarded in the international market for its high-quality, friendly and welcoming beach destination resorts, which appeal to families, couples, friends, multi-generational groups and the LGBTQIA+ market for romantic retreats, luxury breaks and family vacations. In the Roadshow, these premier properties take centre stage, each epitomising the perfect fusion of local charm and global sophistication, across such iconic locations in Thailand from the serene beaches of Phuket to the awe-inspiring vistas of Koh Samui and the tranquil ambiance of Krabi. Each property provides a rich tapestry of experiences, fostering a deep connection with the destination. Meanwhile, ONYX Hospitality Group's steadfast dedication to sustainability and responsible tourism empowers guests to participate in environmental conservation and local community development.

Newsworthy upcoming openings include:

Amari Colombo Sri Lanka Opening Q3 2024

The 27-storey property will offer 167 rooms and suites along with signature all-day dining restaurant and spa. Other highlights include a rooftop pool, bar and recreation centre and a Thai specialty restaurant, all offering unparalleled views of the ocean and the city skyline. The hotel will also offer dedicated executive floors with access to an executive lounge.

Malaysia Expansion: Three New Properties Opening in 2024

ONYX Hospitality Group proudly manages four distinctive properties in Malaysia: Amari Johor Bahru, OZO Georgetown Penang, Amari SPICE Penang and Amari Kuala Lumpur, ensuring the Group is well-prepared to cater to the needs of all travellers across this diverse and hospitable country. As a testament to the Group's commitment to strategic growth in this region, ONYX Hospitality Group is proud to announce the forthcoming addition of three new properties to the Malaysian portfolio: OZO Medini, Shama Medini and Shama Suasana Johor Bahru are set to join the esteemed collection in 2024. The expansion will result in a total of seven properties in Malaysia by the end of 2024, making Malaysia the first country, outside of Thailand, to host all three ONYX Hospitality Group brands: Amari, OZO and Shama.

ONYX Hospitality Group's expansion in Malaysia signifies its strategic vision and focus on Southeast Asia. With Malaysia's growing tourism sector and its reputation as a vibrant destination rich in culture and natural beauty, ONYX Hospitality Group aims to contribute to the country's thriving hospitality landscape while simultaneously catering to the evolving needs of global travellers seeking new and enriching experiences. ONYX Hospitality Group is additionally expanding its renowned serviced apartment brand Shama, acknowledging and responding to the popularity of serviced apartments for both long and shorter stays, across the domestic and international markets.

- OZO Medini Malaysia

- Shama Medini Malaysia

- Shama Suasana Johor Bahru Malaysia

- Shama Hub Metro South Hong Kong

- Shama Hub Qiantang Hangzhou China

Amari Vientiane, Laos In the Pipeline

Amari Vientiane, the group's second Amari brand property in Laos, will join the esteemed Amari Vang Vieng, enhancing ONYX Hospitality Group's presence in this enchanting destination. Amari Vientiane promises an impressive array of world-class facilities, including all-day dining, 250 well-appointed rooms, a rooftop executive lounge, a specialty rooftop restaurant, rooftop bar, extensive banqueting facilities including a ballroom and meeting rooms, a state-of-the-art gym, Breeze Spa, a main pool, a children's pool and a kids' club.

The Relaunch of Amari Bangkok

The re-launch of the enhanced Amari Bangkok (previously 'Amari Watergate Bangkok'), taking place in April 2024 and coinciding with the hotel's 30th anniversary year, follows the completion of significant refurbishments with the overall aim of becoming the premier destination in the city across leisure, business and MICE travellers.

The upgrades include a new collection of premier rooms and suites with contemporary interiors.

A number of new dining establishments have been added to cater to the needs of travellers. The exciting new outlet, Chom Sindh elevates Thai street food and seafood traditions while embodying authentic Thai hospitality with sustainable ingredients. Another new outlet, Nila, features coastal Indian-inspired cuisine. Amari Bangkok will also welcome its own 'maai spa,' following the successful launch of the 'maai spa' brand by ONYX Hospitality Group in 2023. This upscale wellness experience draws inspiration from the transformative journey of silk, seamlessly blending elegance and innovation to offer a holistic, border-transcending experience.

The new hotels and planned development form part of ONYX Hospitality Group's strategy to drive significant expansion in the hotel, resort, and serviced apartment business in Southeast Asia. As it seeks to achieve the overall vision of establishing itself as 'The Best Medium-sized Hospitality Management Company in Southeast Asia', the company is on track to operate over 50 properties by 2025, and an even more ambitious target of 70 by 2028.

The details of the roadshow are as follows:

Seoul Event:

- Date: Tuesday, 16th April 2024

- Venue: National Press Club at Press Centre (25 Taepyeongno 1(il)-ga, Jung-gu, Seoul, South Korea)

Busan Event:

- Date: Friday, 19th April 2024

- Venue: Emerald Room at Lotte Hotel Busan (772 Gaya-daero, Busanjin-gu, Busan, South Korea)

For more information on ONYX Hospitality Group, visit .

ONYX Hospitality Group