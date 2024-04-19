Heatwave Alert Issued In West Bengal Till April 23, Early Summer Break Announced In Schools

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "The India Meteorological Department on Friday predicted that several isolated areas of Gangetic West Bengal are likely to witness severe heatwave conditions from April 19 to April 23, 2024.“Severe #HeatWave conditions very likely in isolated pockets of Gangetic #WestBengal during 19th-23rd April 2024,” the weather office wrote on X (formerly Twitter).IMD has also issued heat wave warnings for other states including Odisha, Jharkhand, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, and Tamil Nadu on April 19, Friday.
West Bengal govt declares summer breakThe West Bengal government declared early summer break from April 22 amid the heatwave alert in the state. Earlier, the summer holidays were scheduled to begin on May 5.
“...summer vacation in schools...with effect from April 22 except for the schools of the hill areas of Darjeeling and Kalimpong districts, where in existing academic scheduled may continue until further order,” the government order read as quoted by Hindustan Times.
Heatwave and humid weather conditions- Heat Wave conditions very likely to prevail in isolated to some pockets of Odisha from 19 April to 21 April; Jharkhand and Gangetic West Bengal from 19 April to 23 April; Bihar from 20 April to 23 April; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema, Telangana and interior Tamil Nadu on 19 April, 2024. Severe Heat Wave conditions also likely in isolated pockets of Odisha on 19 April and 20 April and Gangetic West Bengal from 19 April to 22 April, 2024.- Hot and humid weather very likely to prevail over Konkan and Goa, north Madhya Maharashtra, Saurashtra and Kutch on 19 April; Telangana on 20 April and 21 April; Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema and Telangana from 19 April to 22 April and Kerala and Mahe, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim from 19 to 23 April, 2024.- Warm night conditions very likely to prevail over Odisha and East Uttar Pradesh on 19 April and 20 April; over Madhya Maharashtra, Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Yanam, Rayalaseema on 19 April, 2024.
