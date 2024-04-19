Salman Khan House Firing: Mumbai Police Detain Another Suspect, Say 'Was Assured Good Money For...'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "In a major development in firing at Salman Khan residence on April 14, Mumbai Crime Branch detained Sonu Gupta, brother of accused Vicky Gupta, said Mumbai police on Friday. Further investigation is underway Sagar Pal was influenced by the gangster lifestyle and to fulfill his dream, he came in contact with gang, and from there he got the contract of firing outside Salman Khan, the accused were told that it was a big job and they would get good money, said Mumbai Police on Friday.

