In A First, India Delivers Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missiles To Philippines | Video


4/19/2024 5:00:08 AM

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "India delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, over two years after signing a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country, news agency ANI reported.

