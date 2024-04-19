In A First, India Delivers Brahmos Supersonic Cruise Missiles To Philippines | Video

(MENAFN
- Live Mint) "India delivered the first batch of BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to the Philippines on Friday, over two years after signing a $375 million deal to supply the weapon systems with the Southeast Asian country, news agency ANI reported.
