NCSA Cybersecurity Project Selected For WSIS Award

Doha, Qatar: The National Cyber Security Agency (NCSA)'s Cyber Eco project has been selected as one of the top four projects to receive the Champions Award at the World Summit on the Information Society (WSIS) 2024 under the Building Confidence and Security in the Use of ICT category.

The project garnered the highest public votes among the participating projects.

Competing against around 190 countries for the WSIS Champions Award, organised by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), a total of 1,049 projects were submitted, with 360 projects nominated for voting, and 59 projects winning across 18 champion categories.

This achievement reflects NCSA efforts to enhance cybersecurity and digital safety across all segments of society in Qatar. The Cyber Eco project, focusing on field visits to schools, is one of the agency's important initiatives aimed at raising awareness among students at various educational levels about cybersecurity and digital safety.

It aims to enhance their capabilities for safe and effective use of the internet, telecommunications, and modern information technologies.

Dalal Abdulaziz Al Aqeidi, who is Director of National Cyber Excellence at the agency, emphasised the significance of this award as one of the most important global awards in the information and communication technology sector. The selection of the Cyber Eco project is a recognition of the agency's role in promoting cybersecurity.

The Cyber Eco project is a pioneering initiative aimed at enhancing cybersecurity and digital safety by providing educational training content to students in various schools through field visits, activities, and flexible events that resonate well with students, moving away from traditional teaching methods and content.

It targets students in government and private schools at various educational levels, along with training teachers and educational staff, and involving parents in efforts to enhance digital safety, with the goal of achieving a safe digital environment for children, adolescents, and youth in Qatar.

It aims to visit around 200 government and private schools annually, with the number of targeted students for visits reaching approximately 2,227 students by the sixth week of project implementation.