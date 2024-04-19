Defence Chief Urges DRDO For Collaboration With Start-Ups For Cutting-Edge Space Solutions

(MENAFN- KNN India) New Delhi, Apr 19 (KNN) Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Anil Chauhan has emphasised the need for the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) to work closely with the Indian start-up community and the domestic space industry.

This initiative aims to develop cutting-edge solutions that will help bridge the technology gap between India and its adversaries in the rapidly evolving domain of space warfare.

Recognising space as the new frontier of warfare, General Chauhan expressed optimism that India will soon become a leading provider of space-related services to other nations, highlighting the potential for 'space diplomacy' to become a reality.

General Chauhan stressed the importance of the defence services and the Ministry of Defence collaborating with the Indian space industry to identify facilities for testing, validating, and certifying space-related products.

He underscored the need to develop and update relevant doctrines to ensure the deep integration of space and cyber elements at strategic, operational, and tactical levels, as well as ensuring interoperability with current and future equipment.

He acknowledged the promising work being done by Indian start-ups in the field of defence space, including space launch capabilities that were unimaginable a few years ago, stating that "there is enough space for everyone to grow."

Samir V Kamat, Chairman, DRDO, echoed the sentiment, expressing the organization's willingness to work with start-ups and industry, as well as fund research and development in the defence space sector.

He highlighted the availability of the Technology Development Fund (TDF), which can provide funding of up to Rs 50 crore for promising projects.

(KNN Bureau)