Cicor Technologies Ltd. – Shareholders approve all proposals

19.04.2024 / 07:00 CET/CEST

Bronschhofen, April 19, 2024 – At yesterday's Annual General Meeting of Cicor Technologies Ltd. (SIX Swiss Exchange: CICN) in Zurich, the shareholders approved all proposals. The Annual General Meeting approved the 2023 annual report, the annual financial statements, the consolidated financial statements, the sustainability report and the appropriation of available earnings. It also granted discharge to the members of the Board of Directors and Group Management for the 2023 financial year. In addition, the Board of Directors' total remuneration for the next term of office and the remuneration elements for the Group Management for the following financial year were approved.



Daniel Frutig, Chairman of the Board of Directors, as well as the existing Board Members Norma Corio, Denise Koopmans and Konstantin Ryzhkov were re-elected by the Annual General Meeting. Daniel Frutig and Konstantin Ryzhkov were also confirmed as members of the Nomination and Compensation Committee.



Further, the independent proxy, Athemis Avocats Sàrl, Rue Jaquet-Droz 32, 2301 La Chaux-de-Fonds and the statutory auditors of KPMG AG, Zurich, were appointed by the Annual General Meeting for a further year.

