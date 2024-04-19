EQS-News: EV Digital Invest AG / Key word(s): Product Launch/Miscellaneous

EV Digital Invest AG now offers customers savings accounts with attractive interest rates under the“Digital Invest Assets” brand

19.04.2024 / 08:30 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

EV Digital Invest AG now offers customers savings accounts with attractive interest rates under the“Digital Invest Assets” brand



EV Digital Invest AG reaches another milestone in the development of a digitally integrated financial ecosystem by offering a new call money account for new and existing customers under the "Digital Invest Assets" brand.

Permanent attractive interest rate and option to differentiate risk should target new customers and create synergy effects between existing products.

Expansion of the strategic cooperation with Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG as a banking partner. Maximum interest-bearing amount of up to EUR 5 million possible, covered by the institutional protection of the Federal Association of German Cooperative Banks in addition to German deposit protection.

Berlin, 19. April 2024. EV Digital Invest AG (ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5), operator of the online investment platforms“Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” and“Digital Invest Assets”, is consistently pursuing its course of building a digital and fully integrated financial ecosystem with a comprehensive portfolio of investment products and presents its new product: the savings account under the "Digital Invest Assets" brand with an attractive and consistent interest rate of 3.2 percent*. The renowned Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG, which has been a strategic partner of EV Digital Invest AG since the IPO, has been won as a banking partner.



Marc Laubenheimer, CEO of EV Digital Invest AG , comments:“In the current market phase, we are working at full speed on our vision of creating an integrated ecosystem for digital investments. The savings account is a fundamental component of this, as it appeals to many new customers as an attractive entry-level product. Investors will be able to invest from one euro up to several million euros - with or without a real estate link.”



Karl Poerschke, COO of EV Digital Invest AG , adds:“The introduction of a savings account is an important step for us in the diversification of our business areas. Our goal is to offer our investors a broad spectrum of attractive investment opportunities under the 'Engel & Völkers Digital Invest' and 'Digital Invest Assets' brands. As usual, we work together with strong partners to achieve this. Our attractive savings account product appeals to both existing and new customers and, in combination with property and ETF investments, offers them unique investment opportunities from a single source.”



Ralf Magerkurth, CEO of Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG , adds:“We are delighted that EV Digital Invest AG's entry into the savings account business will deepen our existing partnership and at the same time strengthen our role as an institutional investor in the course of the IPO. In addition, the expanded partnership will enable us to support a young and ambitious company on its further growth path, with the offer of a call money account adding another attractive component to the existing product portfolio. As a result, both sides will benefit in the long term from the respective industry and specialist expertise as well as the trust of the customers.“



Product description

By offering a savings account, EV Digital Invest AG is responding to customer demand for a lower-risk addition to the investment portfolio in order to spread the risk in volatile market phases. The savings account for new and existing customers is characterised by an attractive, permanent interest rate of 3.2 percent* and can be used without a time limit and without incurring any costs. The assets are held securely by Vereinigte Volksbank Raiffeisenbank eG and are subject to German deposit protection. In addition, deposits are protected by the institutional protection of the Federal Association of German Volksbanks and Raiffeisenbanks. The maximum interest-bearing amount is 5 million euros, with flexible deposits and withdrawals possible from as little as 1 euro. With daily availability, the call money account offers interested investors unrestricted access to their funds at all times.







About EV Digital Invest AG

EV Digital Invest AG, license partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG, offers investors a broad range of products and services on its digital investment platforms across various asset classes – from real estate and ETFs to holistic wealth management. With a sustainable and quality-focused business strategy, the company has a strong positioning in attractive growth markets.



Under the“Engel & Völkers Digital Invest” brand, investors are given the opportunity to participate in selected real estate projects as co-investors. As a quality-leading platform in the field of digital real estate investment and financing, as well as part of Engel & Völkers' global licensing partner network, it enjoys exceptionally high brand recognition. EV Digital Invest AG has financed real estate projects with over EUR 247 million in investment volume.



Under the brand“Digital Invest Assets”, the company also offers digital investment opportunities unrelated to real estate. The offering includes efficient ETF portfolios for general wealth preservation and growth as well as individual investment solutions - tailored to the needs and goals of wealthy clients/investors.



More information:







EV Digital Invest AG

Licence partner of Engel & Völkers Marken GmbH & Co. KG

Joachimsthaler Str. 12

10719 Berlin





Contact :

Kirchhoff Consult, Jan Hutterer

Borselstraße 20, 22765 Hamburg

Phone: +49 40 60 91 86 65

E-mail: ...



* The interest rate of currently 3.2 per cent per year is permanently based on the interest rate of the European Central Bank (ECB) for the deposit facility, among other things. Changes are possible depending on the ECB's interest rate policy.





19.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: EV Digital Invest AG Joachimsthaler Straße 10 10719 Berlin Germany Phone: +49 30 403 69 15 21 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE000A3DD6W5 WKN: A3DD6W Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1884161



End of News EQS News Service