EQS-News: Biotest AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Biotest AG opens 12th plasma collection centre in Germany

19.04.2024 / 09:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





PRESS RELEASE



Biotest AG opens 12 th plasma collection centre in Germany

38 plasma collection centres in Europe to ensure long-term plasma supply



Dreieich,

19

April

2024: Biotest has officially opened its 12th plasma collection centre in Germany in Wuppertal. In future, plasma donors will be able to donate plasma five days a week, from Monday to Friday, at the ultra-modern centre on Karlsplatz at 33

Friedrichstrasse. Friendly and dedicated staff provide an excellent service for sustainable and paperless plasma donation. The new centre is operated by Plasma Service Europe GmbH, a wholly owned subsidiary of Biotest AG, which was founded more than 20 years ago to strengthen plasma donation in Germany. "We are creating 27 new, highly skilled jobs at our centre. We are particularly pleased that we can now also offer donors in Wuppertal the opportunity to donate plasma close to home," says centre manager Anja Hirner. "We would like to thank our dedicated team, the construction companies involved and the architects for realising the project in these challenging times. Of course, we also hope that many new donors will join us to ensure the supply of life-saving medicines to patients worldwide," emphasises Henrik Oehme, Managing Director of Plasma Service Europe GmbH. The Managing Directors of Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH, Marina

Hohenböken and Henrik

Oehme, opened the new plasma donation centre together with the First and Second Mayor of Wuppertal, Heiner

Fragemann and Rainer

Spiecker, the CDU member of the Bundestag Jürgen Hardt as well as the SPD member of the state parliament, Dilek

Engin, and other representatives from politics and business and exciting interview partners such as the Vice-Miss Germany Gina

Rühl from Wuppertal. "Plasma donations are invaluable for the chronically ill. At present, Germany imports plasma mainly from the USA to produce the drugs that Europe needs. In order to become independent of imports from abroad, it is important to raise public awareness of the importance of plasma donation and to create incentives for potential donors. Together, we can help to secure Europe's own supply of life-saving plasma through regular donations," said Jürgen

Hardt, foreign policy spokesman for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the German Bundestag. In addition to the management of Plasma

Service

Europe

GmbH, patient representatives from dsai

e.V., a patient organisation for congenital immunodeficiencies, and Alpha

1

Deutschland

e.V. will be on hand to provide moving reports and testimonials about plasma donation. Silke

Junge-Unbehauen and Barbara

Pixa, for example, are two of more than four million people affected in Germany. Both women are dependent on plasma-derived medication and have received a drug made from blood plasma. "I can't thank the plasma donors often enough. They make my life worth living," says Silke

Junge-Unbehauen, thanking the plasma donors. Biotest is thus continuing the planned expansion of its own donation centres in Europe in order to contribute to more plasma donations after the Corona pandemic showed how much Europe depend on plasma donations from outside the EU. The collected plasma is processed exclusively in Germany at Biotest

AG in Dreieich. Regular audits in Germany ensure that the high legal and internal quality and safety requirements are met.



About human blood plasma Human blood plasma is a raw material used to produce plasma derived products, which are used to treat various illnesses of the immune system, the blood system, as well as in emergency medicine. Biotest ranks as one of the world's sixth largest plasma protein product manufacturing groups. Biotest is one of the world's six largest manufacturers of plasma protein products.

About Biotest Biotest is a provider of biological therapeutics derived from human plasma. With a value added chain that extends from pre-clinical and clinical development to worldwide sales, Biotest has specialised primarily in the areas of clinical immunology, haematology and intensive care medicine. Biotest develops and markets immunoglobulins, coagulation factors and albumin based on human blood plasma. These are used for diseases of the immune and haematopoietic systems. Biotest has more than 2,400

employees worldwide. The ordinary and preference shares of Biotest

AG are listed in the Prime Standard on the German stock exchange. Since May

2022, Biotest has been a part of the Grifols

Group, based in Barcelona, Spain ().

Biotest AG will now also be publishing official press releases via X . You can find us at:

IR contact Dr Monika Baumann (Buttkereit) Phone: +49-6103-801-4406

Mail: ...

PR contact Dirk Neumüller Phone: +49-6103-801-269

Mail: ...

Biotest AG, Landsteinerstr. 5, 63303 Dreieich, Germany,

Ordinary shares: securities' ID No. 522720; ISIN DE0005227201 Preference shares: securities' ID No. 522723; ISIN DE0005227235 Listing: Frankfurt (Prime Standard) Open Market: Berlin, Düsseldorf, Hamburg/ Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate

Disclaimer

This document contains forward-looking statements on overall economic development as well as on the business, earnings, financial and assets position of Biotest AG and its subsidiaries. These statements are based on current plans, estimates, forecasts and expectations of the company and are thus subject to risks and elements of uncertainty that could result in significant deviation of actual developments from expected developments. The forward-looking statements are only valid at the time of publication. Biotest does not intend to update the forward-looking statements and assumes no obligation to do so.

19.04.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

Archive at

Language: English Company: Biotest AG Landsteinerstraße 5 63303 Dreieich Germany Phone: 0 61 03 - 8 01-0 Fax: 0 61 03 - 8 01-150 E-mail: ... Internet: ISIN: DE0005227235, DE0005227201 WKN: 522723, 522720 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1883983



End of News EQS News Service