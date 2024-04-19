Original-Research: DEMIRE AG (Von Nuways AG)

(MENAFN- EQS Group) Original-Research: DEMIRE AG - from NuWays AGClassification of NuWays AG to DEMIRE AGCompany Name: DEMIRE AGISIN: DE000A0XFSF0Reason for the research: UpdateRecommendation: HaltenTarget price: EUR 1.20Target price on sight of: 12 MonatenLast rating change: Analyst: Philipp SennewaldAnnual report postponed due to prolonged bond negotiations Yesterday, DEMIRE announced the postponement of the publication of the 2023annual report due to the ongoing negotiations with the bondholdersregarding the restructuring of the company's corporate bond. The companyrecently confirmed the restructuring negotiations, which likely include anextension as well as an increased coupon (see our last update). The bond'scurrent maturity is on October 15th 2024 (€ 499m outstanding nominalamount). The publication of the annual report was originally scheduled for25 April. Now, management aims to provide the capital market with theaudited figures in the course of May. In this context, the company also published preliminary FY '23 figures. FYrental income looks set to decline by 3.2% yoy to € 78.5m (eNuW: € 79.4m),mainly due to property sales throughout the year, which overcompensated forCPI linked organic rent increases. Accordingly, FFO is seen to come in at €36.7m, down 12.0% yoy. The sharper decline compared to rental income can bemainly explained by increased FFO-relevant income taxes. With this, the company reached its guidance regarding rental income (€78-80m) as well as FFO (€ 35-37m). Mind you, the company increased theguidance twice during the year following lower than expected propertydisposals. The preliminary FY '23 EBIT came in at € -187.9m, which compares to €-72.9m in the previous year. The steep decline is mainly explained by thedevaluation of the property portfolio as well as the recognition ofprovisions for some properties. In total, the portfolio was impaired by13.2% on a like-for-like basis. On a different note, the supervisory board of DEMIRE recently appointed anew CEO, as Mr. Frank Nickel succeeds Mr. Alexander Goepfert. Nickel, whojoined DEMIRE in September 2023 as a Senior Advisor, provides extensiveindustry experience, including positions as CEO of CA Immo as well as CEOGermany of Cushman & Wakefield. The stock remains a HOLD with an unchanged PT of € 1.20 given theprevailing uncertainty can download the research here:For additional information visit our websiteContact for questionsNuWays AG - Equity ResearchWeb: Email: ...LinkedIn: Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany++++++++++Diese Meldung ist keine Anlageberatung oder Aufforderung zum Abschluss bestimmter Börsengeschäfte möglicher Interessenskonflikte nach § 85 WpHG beim oben analysierten Unternehmen befinden sich in der vollständigen Analyse.++++++++++-------------------transmitted by EQS Group AG.-------------------The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this research result of this research does not constitute investment adviceor an invitation to conclude certain stock exchange transactions.

