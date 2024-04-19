Winvest Group Limited To Engage Stop Motion Technology In Winnie-The-Pooh Prequel

(MENAFN- TimesNewswire ) Winvest Group Limited (OTC: WNLV) (“Winvest”), an investment holding company with diverse media and entertainment portfolios, has announced that its animated prequel film Beyond Pooh Corner will utilize stop motion technology and traditionally crafted puppets with metal armatures and ball and socket joints, similar to films like Nightmare Before Christmas and Coraline, composed with live action plates. Directed by DreamWorks alum Mike de Seve (Madagascar), the film will be produced by Winvest subsidiary IQI Media Inc. (Alien Code) in partnership with Baboon Animation (Angry Birds).







Charlene Logan Kelly

“We decided on a stop motion approach for two reasons,” said Charlene Logan Kelly, Chief Intellectual Officer of Winvest and Head of Production at IQI Media.“First, there is a very tactile feeling when you watch stop motion, as the human eye can see that the puppet is a real object. It is a lovely complement to the background, which we will be filming in the real world, keeping the two of them closer in lighting and feel. It also will have a smoother transition to merchandising if the 'toy' in the film looks just like the one the moviegoer sees afterward. And secondly, we wanted to differentiate ourselves from all other Winnie-the-Pooh films with our choice of mixed media.”

For inspiration, the filmmakers will be looking to the original children's toys that inspired British author A.A. Milne's books (including 1926's Winnie-the-Pooh and 1928's The House at Pooh Corner)-toys that were beloved by Milne's young son Christopher and later turned into illustrations by Milne's collaborator, E.H. Shepard. From there, the Beyond Pooh Corner team will be applying new techniques in the creation of the clothing, skin, fur, and faces for each puppet, including Winnie-the-Pooh, Piglet, Owl, Kanga, Roo, Rabbit, and Eeyore.“The creativity in making the characters unique-and also compatible with stop motion-is a genuine art,” said Logan Kelly.

“Everyone on this project is doing it for the love of Winnie-the-Pooh, the bear we met when our parents tucked us into bed at night and read to us the stories from the books,” added Logan Kelly, who spent most of her career working in Feature Animation for several studios, including DreamWorks, Warner Brothers, and Fox Animation.“Our dream is to recreate that feeling of true friendship, fun adventures, and quirky characters-plus an enchanted forest that is full of wonder, excitement, and kindness.”

