Karnataka: Muslim Youth Stabs Congress Corporator's Daughter 9 Times At BVB Campus For Refusing Love Proposal

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) A young Hindu woman, identified as Neha Hiremath, met a tragic end when she was mercilessly stabbed to death by a fellow student, identified as Fayaz, allegedly over a rejected love proposal at the BVB College campus in Hubli.

Neha Hiremath, the victim in this heart-wrenching incident, was a promising MCA student at BVB College and also the daughter of a prominent city corporator. The accused, Fayaz, hailing from Munavalli in Savadatti Taluk, was pursuing his BCA degree at the same institution. Reports suggest that Fayaz, who had been struggling academically for the past six months, had developed feelings for Neha during their time as classmates in the BCA program.

Eyewitnesses recount the horrifying scene where Fayaz, armed with a knife, confronted Neha on the college premises, and in a fit of rage, stabbed her nine times in the neck. Despite the swift efforts of locals to rush Neha to Kim's Hospital, she succumbed to her injuries before receiving medical attention.

The motive behind this brutal attack is believed to be Fayaz's unreciprocated affection for Neha, sparking discussions around the notion of "love jihad." According to authorities, Fayaz had been persistently pursuing Neha, and his advances had been rebuffed by her multiple times before the fatal altercation. In the aftermath of the incident, the Vidyanagar police swiftly apprehended Fayaz, who attempted to flee the scene following the heinous act.

