400 Kg Gold, Millions In Cash & More Stolen! Indian-Origin Men Arrested In Canada's Biggest Ever Heist

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) At least two Indian-origin men are among six persons arrested in connection with a brazen multimillion-dollar gold heist at Toronto's main airport last year, the biggest gold theft in Canada's history.

Peel Regional Police (PRP) announced that three more people are the subject of warrants filed by Canadian authorities in this case.

Using fake documentation, authorities claim that on April 17, 2023, an air cargo container containing foreign money and gold bars valued at over 22 million Canadian dollars was taken from a secure storage facility. The money and gold had just arrived from Zurich, Switzerland, on an Air Canada aircraft. Police claim that at least two former workers of Air Canada assisted in the bold heist.



One is now in custody and an arrest warrant has been issued for the other.

Two persons of Indian origin–Parmpal Sidhu, 54, and Amit Jalota, 40, both from Ontario, were arrested on Wednesday along with Ammad Chaudhary, 43, Ali Raza, 37, and Prasath Paramalingam, 35.



"A aircraft from Zurich, Switzerland, landed at Pearson International Airport on April 17, 2023, at 3:56 p.m. carrying 400 kg of gold bars weighing.9999% pure, valued at over $20 million, along with CAD 2.5 million in foreign money. It was offloaded and moved to a different area on airport grounds shortly after it landed," according to Peel Regional Police.

The statement claimed, "Peel Regional Police initiated the investigation right away. It has crossed international boundaries, and we have been cooperating with the Philadelphia Field Division of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF)".

The investigation by the ATF and Peel Regional Police has advanced significantly. One person has been taken into custody by the ATF in the US after he was found in possession of 65 illegal guns, two of which were converted to be completely automatic.

Out of the 65 handguns, five are referred to as "ghost guns" since they were never serialized and are consequently impossible to locate. According to the release, "Peel Regional Police (PRP) investigators also seized approximately $434,000 in Canadian currency, smelting equipment, and one kilogramme of gold worth approximately $89,000.00, believed to be from the theft."

PRP has identified and charged or issued warrants for nine individuals with over 19 charges.