Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Rajnikanth Steps Out To Cast His Vote In Chennai; Gets Mobbed [WATCH]

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Rajinikanth fulfilled his civic duty by participating in the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Tamil Nadu. Clad in a pristine white ensemble, he made his way to a polling station located at Stella Maris College in Chennai early on Friday, April 19. Despite the early hour, Rajinikanth was greeted by enthusiastic supporters, who eagerly gathered around him.

Videos and photos circulating online captured the moment when Rajinikanth patiently awaited his turn to cast his vote. Upon completing the process, he proudly displayed his inked finger, symbolizing his contribution to the democratic process. Addressing the media on his way out, Rajinikanth emphasized the importance of voting, stressing that it is not a matter of pride to abstain from voting but rather a fundamental responsibility of every citizen.

Rajinikanth's appearance at the polling booth followed closely after fellow actor Ajith Kumar, who was also spotted exercising his franchise at a polling booth in Thiruvanmiyur. Ajith arrived promptly at 6:40 am and patiently waited for the polling booth to open at 7 am. Like Rajinikanth, Ajith sported a white attire and happily posed for the cameras, displaying his inked finger as a mark of his participation in the electoral process.

The state of Tamil Nadu witnessed the commencement of polling in the first phase of the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections on Friday. The electoral battleground in Tamil Nadu is poised for a significant contest between key political players such as the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK). The outcome of this high-stakes battle will be revealed when the results are declared on June 4.