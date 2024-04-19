IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians Skipper Hardik Pandya Fined For Slow Over Rate Against Punjab Kings

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Mumbai Indians' skipper Hardik Pandya has incurred a fine of Rs 12 lakhs due to his team's slow over rate during their thrilling nine-run victory over Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 on Thursday in Mullanpur.

Suryakumar Yadav's explosive innings of 78 runs off 53 deliveries propelled Mumbai Indians to a competitive total of 192/7. Despite Ashutosh Sharma's remarkable 61 off 28 balls and Shashank Singh's contribution of 41 runs, Punjab Kings fell short, managing 183 runs in 19.1 overs.

With this victory, Mumbai Indians climbed from the ninth to the seventh position on the points table in IPL 2024, securing their third win in seven games. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings slipped to the ninth position after suffering their fifth defeat.

"Hardik Pandya, the Mumbai Indians captain, has been fined after his team maintained a slow over rate during their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 match against Punjab Kings at the PCA New International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur on April 18," said an IPL statement on Friday.

"As it was his team's first offence of the season under the IPL's Code of Conduct relating to minimum over rate offences, Pandya was fined Rs 12 lakhs," the statement added.

Following MI's win over PBKS, Pandya said, "(It was a) very good game. Everyone's nerves got tested. We spoke that the characters will be checked in this game. But (it is) natural (that) you (would) think you are ahead but IPL has a tendency to show that oppositions can come back and how."





The Mumbai Indians skipper commended Ashutosh's whirlwind knock, acknowledging its pivotal role in keeping Punjab Kings in contention until the very end.

"Unbelievable, playing the way he did and hitting the ball off the middle. (It is) great for his future. We did speak in the timeout about it, not about how we look, we will keep fighting and make sure (that) we don't bowl the soft balls. Batsmen played good shots but we were soft in certain overs," Pandya said.

Mumbai Indians next play Rajasthan Royals in Jaipur on April 22.