Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Jyoti Amge, World's Shortest Woman, Casts Her Vote In Nagpur (WATCH)

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Jyoti Amge, the world's shortest woman, on Friday appealed to voters to cast their vote and fufil their duty. She said she has voted with her entire family. In a video shared on social media, she said, "I would like to appeal to every voter to tell them that I have voted today, with my whole family."

Speaking to the media, she said, "I would like to request more and more people to come out and vote. This is our responsibility as we are the citizens of the country."



"This is our right. I know its hot but still I've come out to vote," she added.



Jyoti Kishan Amge has made headlines in the past due to her stature, measuring in at just two feet tall. The 30-year-old Guinness World Record holder often shares glimpses into her daily life with her 1.4 million followers on Instagram.

Jyoti has a type of dwarfism called achondroplasia, where the cartilage in the body does not convert into a bone during foetal development. She said: 'Becoming the world record holder changed my life and, a lot of the time, I say it's a blessing in disguise'

