Maha: Five Vidarbha Constituencies Record 19.17 Pc Voting In First Three Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Voting in five Vidarbha constituencies in Maharashtra in the first phase was recorded at 19.17 in the first three hours.

The five 5 Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:

Ramtek 16.14 per cent; Nagpur 17.53 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 19.72 per cent; Gadchiroli- Chimur 24.88 per cent; and Chandrapur is 18. 94 per cent.