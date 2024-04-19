Maha: Five Vidarbha Constituencies Record 19.17 Pc Voting In First Three Hours

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Voting in five Vidarbha constituencies in Maharashtra in the first phase was recorded at 19.17 in the first three hours.
The five 5 Lok Sabha constituency-wise percentages in the first phase are as follows:
Ramtek 16.14 per cent; Nagpur 17.53 per cent; Bhandara-Gondia 19.72 per cent; Gadchiroli- Chimur 24.88 per cent; and Chandrapur is 18. 94 per cent.
MENAFN19042024000231011071ID1108114282
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.