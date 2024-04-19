People In Chhindwara Will Support Truth: Kamal Nath

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, April 19 (IANS) Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Friday said he has full faith in the people of Chhindwara and they will support the truth.

He said that he has served Chhindwara for the last 45 years and people have witnessed the all-around development.

"I have full faith in the people of Chhindwara. I hope that they will stand by the truth," Kamal Nath said after casting his vote at the Shikrapur polling booth in Chhindwara.

Kamal Nath has represented the Chhindwara Lok Sabha constituency nine times until 2014. His son Nakul Nath also won his first general election in 2019, where he is contesting his second election.

Nakul Nath won the last Lok Sabha election with a margin of 35,000 votes. He is facing BJP's Vivek Banti Sahu.

On Thursday, Kamal Nath also wrote a letter to the people of Chhindwara reminding them of decades-long bonding with his family.

The well-organised BJP is determined to wrest Chhindwara from Congress this time.