Close Shave For Foreign Nationals In Suicide Attack In Karachi (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Karachi, April 19 (IANS) Five foreign nationals had a narrow escape on Friday after their convoy was attacked by two suicide bombers in Landhi's Mansehra Colony in Karachi.

"At least two terrorists were killed in a suicide attack targeting a convoy of foreign nationals, crossing through Mansehra colony in Karachi's Landhi area. At least two security guards and a passer-by were among the injured," police said.

The incident occurred when the convoy enroute to the Export Processing Zone (EPZ) was passing through the Malir Sharif Goth police station limits.

Eyewitnesses said they heard a loud explosion followed by gunfire.

Police officials present on duty told IANS that one of the attackers blew himself up while the other was neutralised after being confronted by them.

"One of the two attackers detonated his suicide vest while the other assailant was killed in the firing by police. He was also wearing a suicide vest. All foreign nationals were safe," said one of the police officials.

"Two security guards who were accompanying the convoy were injured in the attack," said the police officer.

Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Malir Tariq Masoi confirmed that the attack on the foreign national's convoy was a suicide attack.

"The vehicle was targeted in a suicide attack but it was thwarted as two terrorists were killed. The police have also find a bag filled with grenades from the crime scene. The foreign nationals were safe. However, their two guards and a passerby were injured and shifted to the hospital”, he said.

Police also confirmed that the second attacker, shot dead by the police, was also wearing a suicide vest.

Police confirmed that the attacked convoy consisted of at least two vehicles, which were carrying the Managing Director of a company while four other foreign nationals were traveling in the following van.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack. But this is the second targeted attack on foreign nationals, which has raised serious concerns among the security forces and government authorities.

Earlier, in March this year, at least five Chinese engineers were targeted and killed as an explosive-laden vehicle rammed into the bus carrying the engineers to the Dasu Hydropower Dam.

Sindh Governor Kamran Tessori has condemned the suicide attack and has said that terrorism in the city would never be tolerated.

"Terrorism will not be tolerated in the city under any circumstances," he said.