Arvind Kejriwal Moves Delhi Court To Get Insulin In Jail As AAP Cries 'Conspiracy To Kill Him'

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Friday, April 19, announced that the Rouse Avenue Court will hear Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's petition at 2 pm today, over insulin provision in jail said,“Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal filed a petition in Rouse Avenue Court to provide insulin in jail. The court will hear Kejriwal's petition at 2 pm.”AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh launched a scathing attack at the ruling BJP's \"modus operandi.\" While reiterating AAP's allegation at a press conference, he said, \"If the rules of jail do not allow health-related information of an inmate to be shared with anyone, then why did the ED publicise a fake diet chart of Kejriwal in the media on Thursday,\" reported PTI.

He accused the BJP-led NDA government of hatching a deep conspiracy against Delhi Chief Minister and expressed his fears and concern over Arvind Kejriwal's health out at BJP, Sanjay Singh said that BJP's \"modus operandi\" can stoop to the level of even killing someone, reported PTI MP also charged at BJP leaders for undermining the issue and \"making fun\" of an ailment suffered by Delhi CM. The minister alleged that \"misleading\" news about the Delhi chief minister was being spread through the media asserting that Delhi CM will not break or bow down Education minister, Atishi on April 18 also accused BJP of instigating a conspiracy to kill Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal by denying him home-cooked food and insulin in jail. Meanwhile, the prison authorities rejected these claims was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) last month in the excise policy case. On Thursday, the law enforcement body accused Kejriwal of trying to create grounds for medical bail or reckoning to shift to a hospital. The ED before the court said that Kejriwal is eating high-sugar foods like mangoes, bananas and sweets every day despite having type 2 diabetes.(With inputs from PTI)

MENAFN19042024007365015876ID1108114256