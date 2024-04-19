Pharmaceutical And Water Treatment Application Segments To Account For Prominent Shares In Sodium Fluoride Market

(MENAFN- Straits Research) Sodium fluoride is mainly used as an elementary ingredient in toothpaste manufacturing and dental care products. It is used as an anticoagulant in industrial as well as municipal wastewater treatment. Additionally, sodium fluoride is used as a reagent in the manufacturing of fluorocarbons and is broadly used in the metallurgy industry for the synthesis and abstraction of several metals and metal products.
The increasing demand for sodium fluoride from water treatment, toothpaste, dental care, and personal care applications is expected to be a key driver for market growth, globally. On the other hand, rising awareness regarding the harmful effects of fluoride poisoning is expected to hinder market growth to some extent. Novel applications such as the use of fluoride-18 labeled sodium fluoride in PET (Positron Emission Tomography) represent a potential market opportunity and are expected to drive market growth in coming years.
Regional Landscape
Geographically, the global sodium fluoride market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Latin America and the Middle East & Africa.
Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share, owing to the increasing demand and high sales of dental products such as mouthwash and toothpaste. Moreover, industrialization in developing countries, such as China, India, and Japan and stringent government regulations for the treatment of industrial and residential waste are expected to boost the demand for sodium fluoride in wastewater treatment plants. Furthermore, population growth is another factor driving the sodium fluoride market with increasing consumption in metallurgy and chemical applications.
North America is estimated to witness sustainable growth during the forecast period. In the region, the U.S. is a prominent contributor to the regional market, whereas Mexico is expected to register healthy growth in the future. The increasing use of sodium fluoride in dental care and wastewater treatment is positively influencing market growth in the region.
Latin America is expected to witness noteworthy market growth, owing to the presence of key players. Brazil's chemical industry manufacturing different chemicals is one of the world's 10 largest industry leaders in the market.
The Middle East and Africa region is projected to witness steady growth during the forecast period, owing to rapid population growth and the subsequent increase in the demand for higher yield pharmaceutical products. The region is now competing with Asian and Latin American countries in terms of the projected growth in local pharmaceutical industries. On the other hand, Europe is expected to witness sluggish market growth, owing to the poor-quality research in the region.
Market Segmentation
The global sodium fluoride market can be segmented by grade and application.
On the basis of grade, the can be is segmented into food grade, pharmaceutical grade, and industrial grade.
The pharmaceutical grade segment is expected to hold a significant market share, owing to the increasing demand for sodium fluoride in water treatment, electroplating, pesticides and insecticides, foundry flux, and others.
On the basis of application, the market can be segmented into dental product, water treatment, insecticides & pesticides, agriculture, pharmaceutical, and others. The water treatment segment is projected to hold a significant market share, owing to the increasing demand for pure and potable water and stringent government regulations for wastewater treatment. The pharmaceutical segment is expected to gain traction in coming years, owing to the increasing use of sodium fluoride in toothpaste, mouthwashes, and dental products.
