Japanese PM, US Envoy Confirm Cooperation Over N. Korea

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TOKYO, April 19 (KUNA) -- Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and US Ambassador to the UN Linda Thomas-Greenfield on Friday confirmed their continued cooperation in dealing with North Korea, including the nuclear and missile issues, and towards the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions, Japan's Foreign Ministry said.

During their talks in Tokyo, Kishida and Thomas-Greenfield also agreed on closer coordination on a wide variety of areas such as the situation in the Middle East and UN Security Council reform, the ministry said in a press release.

"The leadership by Japan and the US is more important today than ever to lead the world to cooperation, not to division or confrontation," Kishida said, stressing Japan's intention to deepen its cooperation with the US in the UN, including in the Security Council. In response, Thomas-Greenfield said Washington would like to deepen cooperation between Japan and the US, as well as trilateral cooperation with South Korea including in the UN, making the most of the opportunity of Japan currently holding the non-permanent membership of the Security Council, according to the ministry.

The ambassador is in Japan as part of her two-nation trip that also took her to South Korea earlier this week. (end)

