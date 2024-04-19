Weapons & Ammunition Found In Khankendi

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Police officers found a machine gun, a grenade and a grenadelauncher in the city of Khankendi, Azernews reports, citing thepress service of the Ministry of Internal Affairs (MIA).

On April 18, seven automatic weapons of different brands, onerifle, one grenade launcher, seven grenades, six lighters, 26cartridge combs, 8 shells, 740 cartridges of different calibers andother ammunition were found and taken from the territory ofKhankendi city on April 18.

It should be noted that this is the first time that a largenumber of weapons and ammunition have been discovered in Khankendi Armenian separatist groups were living in Garabagh, theycreated special weapons and arsenals in the area and tried tocreate illegal armed groups against Azerbaijan. At the same time,Armenian separatist groups tried to create a serious threat in theregion by causing provocations in Garabagh.

On September 13, 2023, stability was restored in Garabagh afterthe anti-terrorist measures carried out by the Azerbaijani ArmedForces.