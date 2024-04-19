Dnipro Railway Station Suspends Operations After Russian Missile Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The railway station in Dnipro has suspended its operations due to Russian missile strikes, with injuries reported among railway workers.

Ukraine's state rail operator Ukrzaliznytsia announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

"The enemy carried out a targeted massive attack on Ukrzaliznytsia's civilian infrastructure facilities in Dnipro and the [Dnipropetrovsk] region. There are wounded railway workers, who are being given medical aid. Rescuers are working at damaged facilities. Information about casualties is being clarified," the post said.

Two dead, 15 injured as Russian missile hits apartment block in Dnipro

In the early morning hours of April 19, the Dnipropetrovsk region came under another massive attack. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted some of the Russian targets, but there were also hits.

A residential building and two infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnipro. Two people were killed and 15 injured in the attack.

Photo: com