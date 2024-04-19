Zelensky After Strike On Dnipro: Air Defense Systems Should Not Be Stored In Warehouses, But Deployed In Cities Under Attack

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has said that air defense systems should not be stored in warehouses, but deployed in cities that are hit by Russian terrorists.

That's according to the Facebook page of the head of state, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky said that rescue operations were underway in Dnipro following the Russian attack.

"Several floors of a typical residential building were destroyed, and the railway station sustained damage. Kryvyi Rih and Synelnykove in the Dnipropetrovsk region were also targeted. All injured people are receiving assistance. Unfortunately, some people were also killed. I extend my condolences to their families and friends," Zelensky said.

He added that "every country that provides air defense systems to Ukraine, every leader who helps persuade our partners that air defense systems should not be stored in warehouses but deployed in real cities and communities facing terror, and everyone who supports our defense is a life saver."

"We must defeat Russian terror. It is necessary not only for our country and Ukrainians, but for the entire world," Zelensky said.

According to him, Russia must be held accountable for its terror, and all missiles and Shahed drones must be intercepted.

"The world can ensure this, and our partners possess the necessary capabilities. This has been demonstrated in the skies over the Middle East, and it should also work in Europe," he added.

In the early morning hours of April 19, the Dnipropetrovsk region came under another massive attack. Ukrainian air defenses intercepted some of the Russian targets, but there were also hits.

A residential building and two infrastructure facilities were damaged in Dnipro. Two people were killed and 15 injured in the attack.