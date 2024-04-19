               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
Strong Explosions In Esfahan -- TV


4/19/2024 3:04:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, April 19 (KUNA) -- Strong explosions rattled the province of Esfahan early on Friday, the state-run Iranian television reported. (more)
