Construction Of Aghdara-Aghdam Highway Starts

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The construction of Aghdara-Aghdam highway has been started, Azernews reports, citing State Agency ofAzerbaijan Automobile Roads (AAYDA).

AAYDA noted that the road section of the 33.5 km longAghdara-Aghdam highway, separated from the 9th km of theSugovushan-Kalbajar highway, is 9 meters wide. The road, which willbe 15 meters wide, is being built according to technical grade twowith two traffic lanes.

Currently, earthworks are being carried out on the highway, by using special techniques, the removal of unsuitable soiland replacement of suitable material to the standard height, thewidening of the road and its profile are being carried out.

To ensure the transfer of water according to the project alongthe road, the construction of pipe culverts and box culverts ofdifferent diameters is underway. In addition, a 5-span bridge isbeing built over the Khachinchay River in the Aghdam district underthe project. Currently, the construction of bridge piers isunderway.

In accordance with the Construction Norms and Rules, theimplementation of the project, which is carried out under thesupervision of the State Agency of Azerbaijan Highways, is carriedout in accordance with the drawn up schedule and technologicalsequence.

To complete the construction works on time, the necessary numberof manpower and equipment were involved in the area.

Aghdara-Aghdam highway is considered one of the roadinfrastructure projects implemented in the territory of Garabaghand East Zangazur economic regions and will play an important rolein the socio-economic development of Azerbaijani territoriesliberated from occupation.