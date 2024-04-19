Elon Musk Calls For Peace In Cryptic Post Amid Iran-Israel War

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, April 19 (IANS) Rockets should be used to reach the stars not to harm fellow humans, said billionaire Elon Musk on Friday, in light of the ongoing wars between Iran and Israel, and Russia and Ukraine.

“We should send rockets not at each other, but rather to the stars,” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO said in a post on X.com, sharing a photo of a rocket.

His comments come amid recent attacks on Israel by Iran, reportedly in retaliation to the attack on their embassy.

Last year, after the deadly attack on Israel by Hamas on October 7, and the conflict that ensued, Musk made a two-day trip to Israel during which, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took him on a tour of an Israeli kibbutz destroyed during the attack.

After his Israel visit, Hamas had also invited Musk to Gaza to see the extent of destruction caused by Israeli bombardment.

Later Musk also commented about the potential for a third World War, as Russia had been at war with Ukraine since February 2022.

"We need to figure out peace in Ukraine, and I think we need to restore normal relations with Russia," Musk said in October.

“World War III is a civilisational risk that we may not recover from," he posted on X. "Could this lead to WW3? We need to prioritise avoiding World War III."