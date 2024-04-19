Today In Kuwait History:

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 19 (KUNA) --



1964 -- Fhaheel Sports Club is established.

1966 -- The Amir Sheikh Sabah Al-Salem Al-Sabah issues a decree into law regulating higher education.

1998 -- The cabinet approves establishing the faculty of sociology.

2018 -- Member states of the Economic and Social Affairs Council of the UN General Assembly elects the State of Kuwait as a member in the commission for preventing crime.

2020 -- The Ministry of Health sets up "shlonik" application for arrivals with respect of quarantines, amid the measures against the coronavirus (covid-19).

2021 -- The Cabinet decides to extend the partial curfew amid the anti-coronavirus precautions. (end)



