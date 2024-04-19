Two Killed In Suicide Attack In Pakistan

(MENAFN- IANS) Islamabad, April 19 (IANS) A suicide bomber and a militant were killed and three others injured on Friday morning in an attack on a convoy of foreign nationals in Pakistan's Karachi.

A convoy carrying five Japanese in the Mansehra Colony area in the Landhi Town region of Karachi was attacked but retaliatory firing from security guards foiled the attempt, Xinhua news agency reported quoting Senior Superintendent of Police in Karachi's Malir district Tariq Mastoi said

According to the police, a terrorist took out a gun to attack the front vehicle but the police security guards in the following vehicle killed him in retaliatory firing.

Following the firing, one of the militants exploded his explosives-laden jacket which damaged the foreigners' vehicle and a motorcycle injuring three people, including two guards, said police.

Police added that all five foreigners, including four in the front vehicle and one in the following police vehicle, remained safe in the attack.

Police, security forces and rescue teams rushed to the site and shifted the foreigners to a safe place.

The bomb disposal squad had reached the site and found weapons and hand grenades.

The bomb disposal squad told local media that there was less damage at the site because the explosive-laden jacket of the suicide bomber could not be detonated fully.

No group has claimed responsibility for the attack yet.