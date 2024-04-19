Brazil Sets New Record For March Tourist Arrivals

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In March 2024, Brazil welcomed a record-setting 740,483 international visitors, surpassing all previous records since 1989. This marked a slight 1.6% increase over the 2018 record of 728,742.



Comparatively, this figure was 28.8% higher than March 2023's 577,215 visitors and 21.1% more than just before the pandemic in March 2019.



The surge reflects Brazil's successful strategy to expand tourism among its South American neighbors.



Uruguay nearly doubled its visitors with 70,866 arrivals, a 94.9% hike. Paraguay followed closely, almost doubling its own numbers to 39,007, a 93.3% increase.



Chile and Argentina also contributed notable numbers. Chile increased its tourists by 45.6%, reaching 50,877.







After a sluggish start in 2024, Argentina rebounded with 223,602 visitors, up 16.9%.



European countries, too, showed significant increases; Portugal led with a 34.9% rise, totaling 28,108 tourists.



Germany followed with a 22.9% increase, adding 25,668 visitors. From North America, the United States contributed 83,609 tourists, a growth of 10.1%.



Celso Sabino, Brazil 's Tourism Minister, emphasized the global recognition of Brazil's tourism potential.



He credited the government's internal enhancements and proactive international engagement for the record-breaking year anticipated for 2024.



Marcelo Freixo, President of Embratur, highlighted the economic impact, noting the record $6.9 billion in tourism revenue for 2023 and $800.6 million in January alone.



From January to March 2024, Brazil saw 2,530,526 tourist arrivals, the second-highest for any first quarter, trailing only 2018.



This marked a 9.8% increase over 2023 and a 10.4% rise from 2019.



Chile led the growth with a 51.8% increase, with Uruguay and France also posting strong numbers, showcasing a robust quarter for Brazilian tourism.

