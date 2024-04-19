Haiti Seeks Reparation For Colonial Debts From France

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Haiti is demanding billions of dollars from France as compensation for payments made by the island's ancestors in exchange for independence.



Around 20 Haitian NGOs are actively pursuing this claim at the United Nations Permanent Forum on People of African Descent in Geneva.



They are advocating for the establishment of an independent commission to oversee what they refer to as France's "ransom" repayments.



Additionally, the demand originates from Haiti 's 1825 agreement to pay 150 million francs to compensate former French colonists.



This sum, which was later reduced to 90 million francs, significantly burdened Haiti's economy and was not fully settled until 1947.







The lasting impact of this financial strain is evident, as it hampered Haiti's economic development for over a century.



Researchers, including anthropologist Jemima Pierre from Columbia University, have estimated the actual cost to Haiti.



They suggest that, with over 200 years of interest, it could be more than $150 billion to $200 billion.



The historical financial imposition is now being challenged as unjust. Haitian representatives propose reinvesting recovered funds into domestic infrastructure for Haiti's development.









However, this situation exposes colonial debt 's lasting impact and sparks global conversations on reparations for historical injustices.









In short, Haiti's outcome may set a precedent for addressing historical colonial debts in international relations and financial policies.



The UN forum's decision could mark a pivotal moment in ongoing efforts to rectify historical injustices, watched by the world.

