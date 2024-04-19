At Least Nine Injured As Russian Missile Hits Apartment Block In Dnipro

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the City of Dnipro, a Russian missile hit a five-storey residential building, demolishing several floors.

That's according to the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak , Ukrinform reports.

"A five-storey building is on fire in Dnipro. It is partially destroyed. There may be people under the rubble. At the moment, six people have been confirmed as injured," the report says.

Later, City Mayor Borys Filatov said the casualty toll rose to nine.

Russians shell Nikopol district: agricultural company, infrastructure facility and power line damaged

An infrastructure object was damaged in the Kryvyi Rih district. There is also destruction in the Synelnyky district. A woman was killed.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, in the early hours of Friday, April 19, explosions rang out in Dnipro and Odesa during a Russian missile attack.