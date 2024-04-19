Voting Underway In Maharashtra's Five LS Seats

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, April 19 (IANS) Voting for the first phase of Lok Sabha elections in five constituencies of Maharashtra began at the scheduled time of 7 a.m. on Friday.

These constituencies include Nagpur, Ramtek, Chandrapur, Bhandara-Gondiya, and Gadchiroli-Chimur.

A total of 95,54,667 voters will exercise their voting rights across 10,652 polling stations in these five Lok Sabha constituencies in the Vidarbha region.

In Nagpur, BJP nominee and Union Minister Nitin Gadkari is contesting against Congress nominee and MLA Vikas Thakre. Shiv Sena nominee Raju Parwe is pitted against Congress nominee Shyamkumar Barve in Ramtek.

In Bhandara-Gondiya, BJP's Sunil Mendhe faces a direct fight with Congress nominee Dr Prashant Padole.

Gadchiroli-Chimur witnesses a direct contest between BJP's incumbent MP Ashok Nete and Congress candidate Namdev Kirsan.

In Chandrapur Lok Sabha Constituency, BJP minister Sudhir Mungantiwar is fielded against Congress nominee and MLA Pratibha Dhanorkar.