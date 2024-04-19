Explosions Rock Dnipro, Odesa Amid Air Alert

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A series of explosions was reported in Dnipro and Odesa on April 19 during a Russian missile attack on the regions.

This was reported by the Suspilne public broadcaster on Telegram , Ukrinform saw.

"Explosions in Dnipro", reads the report posted at 05:10 Kyiv time.

The second time explosions were reported at 05:13 . A few minutes before that, the Air Force warned Dnipro residents of more incoming missiles. At 05:25, the head of the regional military administration, Serhii Lysak, said the air defense was active in the city area.

Explosions rang out in Odesa at 05:17 . Before that, the military spotted a missile flying from the Black Sea area.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, an air raid alert went off in several regions across Ukraine late Thursday evening due to a threat of enemy missile and drone attacks.